* Publicis pays cash to buy back 9.1 pct of own shares

* Dentsu retains 2.12 pct stake in Publicis

* Publicis shares up 2.2 pct (Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 17 French advertising agency Publicis spent 644.4 million in cash to buy back most of its Japanese partner Dentsu's shares, in a long-awaited deal that ends a nine-year alliance between the two sides.

Publicis said on Friday that it had bought 18 million shares from Dentsu, or a 9.1 percent stake, at 35.80 euros per share. It represents a discount of 13.35 percent from the closing share price on Feb. 16.

Publicis then cancelled 10.8 million of the 18 million shares, the legal maximum under French law.

The Japanese group will keep a 2.12 percent stake.

The transaction was expected under the shareholders' pact that gave Dentsu a window to exit starting in July.

Publicis CEO Maurice Levy had long signalled his desire to buy out Dentsu and cancel the shares, in a move that is effectively a share buyback that will boost earnings.

Levy had been hoarding cash to pay for the deal, which will cost Publicis slightly more than it earned in net profit during all of last year.

The buyback ends the shareholders' agreement and the strategic alliance that Dentsu and Publicis entered into in 2003, and the two Dentsu representatives on Publicis' supervisory board resigned.

"The friendly relationship and collaboration between the two groups will continue," Publicis said in a statement.

Publicis said the move will have a positive effect on diluted earnings per share of around 6 percent in 2012 and 7 percent on a full year.

Publicis shares climbed 2.2 percent to 42.23 euros per share at 1009 GMT.

Analysts largely welcomed the deal, and pointed out that it might have ripple effects on prospects for further acquisition activity among major advertising agencies.

Flush with cash, Dentsu may now seek to bolster its weakness in Europe by going after another target or partnership, such as U.K.-based Aegis. Meanwhile, Publicis is unlikely to pursue major acquisitions given that it just spent such a large sum on the Dentsu buyback.

"While partially anticipated, but not factored in, this is very good news for Publicis," wrote Adrien de Saint Hilaire, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.

"We had anticipated a slightly larger buyback but to happen later in the year." ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Leila Abboud; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)