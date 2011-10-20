PARIS Oct 20 Advertising agency Publicis
posted forecast-beating 6.4 percent third-quarter
organic sales growth on Thursday as revenue grew in all regions
despite Europe's deepening sovereign debt crisis and persistent
worries about the U.S. economy.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy sounded a cautious note on the
fourth quarter, saying Publicis' growth would likely slow, but
he said he was confident demand for advertising would be strong
next year and saw no signs of a new global recession.
Levy added that Publicis would end up with annual operating
margins this year "comparable" to 2010 even after margins
deteriorated in the first six months because of higher spending
on salaries and expansion costs.
This represents a change from what Publicis had written in
its statement on first half earnings in July when it said its
goal was to improve margins this year.
