PARIS Oct 20 Advertising agency Publicis posted forecast-beating 6.4 percent third-quarter organic sales growth on Thursday as revenue grew in all regions despite Europe's deepening sovereign debt crisis and persistent worries about the U.S. economy.

Chief Executive Maurice Levy sounded a cautious note on the fourth quarter, saying Publicis' growth would likely slow, but he said he was confident demand for advertising would be strong next year and saw no signs of a new global recession.

Levy added that Publicis would end up with annual operating margins this year "comparable" to 2010 even after margins deteriorated in the first six months because of higher spending on salaries and expansion costs.

This represents a change from what Publicis had written in its statement on first half earnings in July when it said its goal was to improve margins this year.