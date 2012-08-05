BRIEF-Ohio, Utah approve merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications
* Centurylink - Ohio, Utah approve the merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications; merger also received regulatory clearance from State of Nevada
Aug 5 () - French advertising agency Publicis said it had not held talks with U.S. rival Interpublic Group, formally denying a press report that had boosted Interpublic's shares by 13 percent on Friday.
"Following the speculations published by FT.com Alphaville and their resulting widespread publicity, Publicis Groupe denies having engaged in any discussions with Interpublic Group and confirms that it has not commissioned any bank to undertake any such discussions," the company said in a statement on Sunday.
FT Alphaville had cited "usually knowledgeable" sources on Friday who claimed Publicis was weighing a bid for Interpublic, which could be worth at least $6 billion.
The advertising industry is in a period of consolidation, with Japanese ad giant Dentsu recently bidding for UK-based marketing group Aegis, and market leaders WPP and Publicis snapping up emerging market and Internet-focused agencies. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Will Waterman)
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss