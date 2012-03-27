PARIS, March 27 Publicis boss Maurice Levy is set to collect 16.2 million euros ($21.6 million) in deferred pay this year after the advertising agency hit some performance targets and based on the length of his service as chief executive, according to a regulatory filing.

"The deferred compensation is due to Maurice Levy because of his commitment to carry out his responsibilities until December 31, 2011," Publicis said in its annual report. "It was from the beginning a loyalty tool that was not linked to his departure from the group but to his commitment to remain in his post until the end of his fixed contract."

The payment, first reported by online newspaper Latribune.fr, stems from parts of Levy's compensation dating from 2003 that were held back for later payment, the company said.

Levy, 70, said last November that he had recently asked the company's board to cease paying him a fixed salary and instead pay him based only on his performance.

In addition to the deferred compensation, his performance-based pay for this year could total up to 5 million euros, according to the annual report. That is up from a 2.7 million euro maximum in prior years, financial daily Les Echos reported.

The veteran CEO, who has led the company for some 23 years, is only the second to lead Publicis since it was founded 86 years ago.

He also disclosed in November that the company would begin a search for a new CEO this summer. The company has not set any fixed timetable for the selection, nor for Levy's departure.

Publicis also said Levy is set to receive 5.4 million euros, in payments of 150,000 a month over a three-year period, in return for his commitment not to work with any competitors during that period, upon his departure from the company.

($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Mark Potter)