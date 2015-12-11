UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 11 French advertising firm Publicis has lost cosmetics group L'Oreal's advertising account in the United States to British rival WPP, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming an earlier Financial Times report.
Publicis declined to comment. Shares in the Paris-based group were seen opening down 1-2 percent, according to traders. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.