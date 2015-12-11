PARIS Dec 11 French advertising firm Publicis has lost cosmetics group L'Oreal's advertising account in the United States to British rival WPP, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming an earlier Financial Times report.

Publicis declined to comment. Shares in the Paris-based group were seen opening down 1-2 percent, according to traders. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)