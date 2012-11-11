PARIS Nov 11 French advertising group Publicis
said on Sunday that demand for advertising rebounded
in October, as it reported more than 7 percent organic growth in
group sales on strength in the United States, emerging markets
and digital ads.
A contraction in September had depressed Publicis' monthly
revenue by 1.6 percent compared with a year earlier and led it
to post weaker than expected third-quarter sales.
Similar slowdowns hit market leader WPP and
U.S.-based Omnicom in September, particularly in Europe
where big advertisers hit the brakes on spending.
The chief executive of Publicis, Maurice Levy, said in an
emailed statement on Sunday that it was too early to say whether
October's improvement would continue through the fourth quarter
because companies often adjust their marketing budgets in
December.
"At this point in time, we cannot yet confirm that growth
and confidence are back," said Levy. "Europe and analog media
are still at worrying levels."
Market research group ZenithOptimedia, a subsidiary of
Publicis, scaled back its target for growth in global
advertising spending this year to 3.8 percent from the 4.3
percent it predicted in June, blaming Europe's debt crisis.