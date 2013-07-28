Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
PARIS, July 28 The merger of Publicis and Omnicom will boost adjusted earnings per share, and the new group will maintain its BBB+ credit rating, the head of the French ad group told a news conference on Sunday.
Maurice Levy added that he did not expect resistance to the deal from the French government.
"We don't expect that the French government will have anything else other than great support," Levy said.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.