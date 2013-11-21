BARCELONA Nov 21 The $35.1 billion tie-up of
advertising groups Omnicom and Publicis will
close by the middle of next year at the latest, the two groups
said on Thursday, pushing the date back slightly later than
expected.
Omnicom's Chief Executive John Wren and Publicis boss
Maurice Levy said they are still waiting on some regulatory
approvals, including Russia and the European Union, which could
mean they just miss the original target of closing the deal by
the end of March.
"We'll close certainly in the first half and as early as we
can," Wren told the Morgan Stanley investor conference in
Barcelona, sat next to Levy and being watched by leading
competitors, including WPP boss Martin Sorrell.
Once the two groups have been given the green light, the
newly formed board will meet to discuss how to return additional
earnings to shareholders beyond the already committed dividend
payout ratio of 35 percent.
"We have already committed publicly to a dividend of 35
percent ... and that will be done. And when the new board gets
together we'll sit down and we'll discuss with the new board how
we're going to return the remainder of the earnings to the
shareholders, after we've taken care of what our needs are,"
Wren said.
Omnicom and Publicis, the world's second and third-largest
advertising groups respectively, announced their intention to
merge in July, saying that they needed to combine to keep pace
with technological change and the Internet.
The newly formed U.S. and French company will leapfrog
Sorrell's WPP, currently the world's biggest advertising group.
The jumbo deal is rare among the world's "Big Six"
advertising groups, which have spent the past few years buying
up much smaller businesses in emerging markets and among Web
marketing specialists.
If completed, the tie-up will shift the focus to those left
standing alone, such as WPP, United States-based Interpublic
, France's Havas and Japan's Dentsu.
Wren said the new group would make some acquisitions but not
at levels seen in the past. The stance will mean that the group
could return more cash to shareholders than has already been
committed, he explained on the sidelines of the conference.
"We will not be hoarding cash," he said. "I cannot say more
now because it is a board decision."