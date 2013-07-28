PARIS, July 28 Publicis and Omnicom expect to be able to win regulatory approval for their merger, the chief executives of the two companies told a news conference on Sunday.

"We are not expecting anything that would prevent us from going forward," Omnicom head John Wren said, adding that they needed clearance in 41-46 countries.

"We are confident that we will get regulatory approvals," Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy added.