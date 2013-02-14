BRIEF-RTL Group 2016 sales, core profit slightly ahead of expectations
* Rtl group says 2016 sales rise 3.4 percent to 6.237 billion euros versus 6.212 billion average in reuters poll
PARIS Feb 14 Advertising agency Publicis finished 2012 on a high note as sales got a big bump from emerging markets and on-line marketing, yet it warned that the year ahead would be difficult, especially in Europe.
The group, which competes with larger rivals WPP and Omnicom, posted organic growth of 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter, recovering from a sharp slowdown in advertising spending in September.
It reached 2.9 percent organic growth on sales of 6.61 billion euros ($8.88 billion) overall for the year, it said on Thursday, ahead of analysts' expectations. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Catherine Monin; Editing by James Regan)
* Says Feb sales down 10.1 percent y/y at T$31.8 billion ($1.03 billion)
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .