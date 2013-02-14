PARIS Feb 14 Advertising agency Publicis finished 2012 on a high note as sales got a big bump from emerging markets and on-line marketing, yet it warned that the year ahead would be difficult, especially in Europe.

The group, which competes with larger rivals WPP and Omnicom, posted organic growth of 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter, recovering from a sharp slowdown in advertising spending in September.

It reached 2.9 percent organic growth on sales of 6.61 billion euros ($8.88 billion) overall for the year, it said on Thursday, ahead of analysts' expectations. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Catherine Monin; Editing by James Regan)