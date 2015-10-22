* Sales growth lags rivals in third quarter
* CEO blames standstill in Sept as U.S. clients cut back
* CEO admits Publicis losing market share to rivals
* Shares fall 9 pct
(Adds shares, analyst, context)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Oct 21 Publicis' sales slowed
markedly in the third quarter, hurt by weakness in the United
States where customers delayed or cut marketing projects,
forcing it to cut its annual organic growth target to 1 percent
from 2.5 percent.
The results are the latest setback for the world's
third-biggest advertising agency by sales, which has been
lagging rivals WPP and Omnicom in terms of
growth and fighting to retain key customers such as Procter &
Gamble amid an unprecedented slew of contract reviews.
Shares fell almost 9 percent at the open, wiping out 1
billion euros of market value and making Publicis the biggest
loser in the French blue-chip index. The company's shares are
trading near six-year lows based on price-to-earnings ratio, and
at a discount to peers.
"The impact on earnings is unlikely to be significant, but
the issue is sentiment," wrote Citibank analyst Thomas
Singlehurst, who has a "buy" rating on the shares.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy said the unexpected slowdown
started in September and affected customers in the United States
in the automobile, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors.
"It's not just one company or one contract that caused the
disappointing quarter -- things were simply not as good as they
need to be in the United States," said Levy. He said Latin
America was also weak because of Brazil's recession.
Asked to explain a weaker performance than rivals who are
also heavily exposed to the U.S. market, Levy blamed the
lingering fallout from last year's failed merger with Omnicom as
well as differences in the client portfolios.
MERGER FALLOUT
Publicis' problems began in May last year when a mega-merger
with Omnicom fell apart over governance and control issues,
forcing Levy to scramble to reposition the group. He splashed
out $3.7 billion to buy digital agency Sapient to expand on the
technology side of the ad business.
But the deal's benefits have taken time to materialise and
in the meantime Publicis has lost market share to competitors.
Sapient was a bright spot in the third quarter, with the unit
growing at 5 percent after a weak start to the year.
Third-quarter group sales were 2.33 billion euros, giving an
organic growth rate of 0.7 percent.
Analysts had been expecting organic sales growth of 2.1
percent in the third quarter, according to company consensus.
Publicis' organic growth rate was worse than second-largest
ad agency Omnicom's at 6.1 percent, and fifth-largest
Interpublic Group at 7.1 percent.
Levy also said some of the Publicis teams may have been
distracted by the pressures of trying to keep important media
buying contracts. The agency recently lost part of a contract
with food maker Mondolez to rival Dentsu Aegis
and Coca-Cola's U.S. media buying to IPG.
Big companies are reviewing which agencies they use to place
their messages from television to the web to try to cut costs
and ensure they are using online, mobile and digital ads
effectively.
Such media buying contracts account for most of ad agencies'
profits, while the creative work of designing ads is less
lucrative. A debate over billing practices and rebates in media
buying has also fuelled distrust, prompting some companies to
put their agencies under review and an investigation by a trade
association for large advertisers.
Analysts said Publicis, which along with IPG was the most
exposed to the $27 billion in media buying contracts under
review, had done quite well in the initial battle to keep
customers with losses offset by wins at Citibank and Etihad.
However, with about half of the reviews finished, Publicis
still faces risks at major clients Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal
, and Twenty-First Century Fox.
Smaller competitor Havas will report sales after market on
Thursday and WPP on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Keith Weir)