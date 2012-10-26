PARIS Oct 26 Advertising agency Publicis
saw its organic growth slow markedly in the third
quarter after Europe's economic woes spread to once-immune
northern countries like Germany and Britain in September.
Quarterly sales were 1.63 billion euros ($2.11 billion), for
organic growth of 2 percent.
Publicis had earlier predicted organic growth of 4.1 percent
for the quarter, while analysts had forecast a 2.9-4.5 percent
increase.
The group, which competes with WPP and Omnicom
, confirmed its annual and mid-term targets in a
statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)