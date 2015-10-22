PARIS Oct 22 Publicis sales slowed
markedly in the third quarter, hurt by weakness in the United
States where customers delayed or cut marketing projects,
forcing it to cut its annual organic growth target to 1 percent
from 2.5 percent.
The results are the latest setback for the world's
third-biggest advertising agency by sales, which has been
lagging competitors like WPP and Omnicom in
terms of growth and fighting to retain key customers like
Procter & Gamble amid an unprecedented slew of contract
reviews.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy said the unexpected slowdown
started in September and affected multiple customers in the
United States in the automobile, pharmaceutical, and consumer
goods sectors, although he declined to provide specifics.
"It's not just one company or one contract that caused the
disappointing quarter - things were simply not as good as they
need to be in the United States," said Levy. Latin America was
also weak because of Brazil's recession.
Third-quarter sales were 2.33 billion euros, giving an
organic growth rate of 0.7 percent, compared with 1.4 percent in
the second quarter and 0.9 percent in the first.
Analysts had been expecting organic sales growth of 2.1
percent in the third quarter, according to a company-provided
consensus.
The results were weaker than number two Omnicom,
which reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 6.1 percent
on improved margins, but where the dollar's strength caused a
1.1 percent fall in reported revenues to $3.7 billion.
Interpublic Group also outpaced Publicis on organic
sales growth of 7.1 percent and reported sales growth of 1.3
percent on revenue of $1.87 billion.
Asked to explain the lag with peers who are also heavily
exposed to the U.S. market, Levy said there were differences in
the client portfolios, and that Publicis' higher proportion of
digital business meant customers could more easily delay or
alter projects.
