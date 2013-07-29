BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks completes acquisition of LightCyber
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 29 PUBLICIS : * Shares resume trading up 5 percent after Omnicom deal
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)