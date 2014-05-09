BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 9 PUBLICIS CEO Maurice Levy said on a conference call after ending Omicom merger: * says does not plan any large acquisitions for now. * says has been evaluating a few smaller, bolt-on acquisitions * "For the time being we are not exploring and we don't plan any large acquisition," says Levy. "We had selected a few targets under our old plan, and those are what we are now working on, very cautiously..."
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Cooperman will remain with company in a senior advisory role to ensure a seamless transition
* Says 1 year public tender ban decision has been canceled as result of the applications made to the Ankara Regional Administrative Court