PARIS May 9 PUBLICIS CEO Maurice Levy said on a conference call after ending Omicom merger: * says does not plan any large acquisitions for now. * says has been evaluating a few smaller, bolt-on acquisitions * "For the time being we are not exploring and we don't plan any large acquisition," says Levy. "We had selected a few targets under our old plan, and those are what we are now working on, very cautiously..."