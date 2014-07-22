BRIEF-Reckon proposes to de-merge Document Management segment
* Proposed to de-merge Reckon's Document Management segment (representing approximately 15% of 2016 group turnover) under an independent company
PARIS, July 22 PUBLICIS Chief Financial Officer Jean-Michel Etienne said after Q2 results: * Difficult to improve operatig margin this yea * "It will be difficult to deliver an improvement in the margin this year taking into consideration some risks that we have on growth and also the fact (...) that we have this forex effect, which is important" =
* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.