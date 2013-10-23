BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
TORONTO Oct 23 Telus said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of Canadian telecom startup Public Mobile from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Canadian government, in a separate statement, said it has approved the transfer of Public's spectrum licenses to Telus, paving the way for the deal to proceed.
The transaction is still subject to approval from Canada's Competition Bureau.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.