Feb 23 Power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit,
hurt by reduced demand from commercial and industrial sectors,
and said its earnings for the current year would shrink due to
continued weakness in prices.
The company expects operating earnings of $2.25 to $2.50 per
share for this year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.43 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The contribution to earnings from our regulated business is
expected to grow year-over-year; however, it will not be enough
to offset the impact of lower power prices on our consolidated
results," Chief Executive Ralph Izzo said.
Fourth-quarter operating income fell to $237 million, or 47
cents per share, from $303 million, or 60 cents per share, a
year ago.
Shares of the company, which have gained about 11 percent
since touching a year-low in August last, closed at $30.96 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)