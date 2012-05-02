May 2 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a better
performance at its nuclear operations and lower costs, and the
power company backed its full-year profit forecast.
The company expects operating earnings of $2.25 to $2.50 per
share for this year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.34 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost control measures helped PSEG meet the challenge of a
milder winter, lower demand and a collapse in gas prices, Chief
Executive Ralph Izzo said in a statement.
First-quarter operating income rose slightly to $432
million, or 85 cents per share, from $431 million a year ago.
Production from its nuclear fleet increased 0.5 percent.
Shares of the company closed at $31.47 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)