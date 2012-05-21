BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
(Corrects headline to say RBC cut price target only on Public Storage, and not on Extra Space and Sovran Self Storage)
May 21 : * Rbc cuts Public Storage price target to $134 from $140; rating sector
perform * Rbc raises Extra Space Storage Inc price target to $32 from $29;
rating outperform * Rbc raises Sovran Self Storage Inc price target to $54 from $51;
rating sector perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 (Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp