(Corrects headline to say RBC cut price target only on Public Storage, and not on Extra Space and Sovran Self Storage)

May 21 : * Rbc cuts Public Storage price target to $134 from $140; rating sector

perform * Rbc raises Extra Space Storage Inc price target to $32 from $29;

rating outperform * Rbc raises Sovran Self Storage Inc price target to $54 from $51;

rating sector perform

(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore)