UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 29 Publigroupe SA : * Says H1 operating result of CHF 1.6 million versus an operating loss of CHF
-9.9 year ago * Says H1 net result is negative with CHF -46.4 million due to one-off effects
linked to the sale of publicitas * Says H1 net revenue reached CHF 121.5 million (previous year: CHF 122.5
million) * Sees 2014 consolidated net revenue of around CHF 150 million with an operating result in the range of CHF 15-20 million excl media sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says co enters into agreement to buy 4.1 percent stake in a Suzhou-based new material firm for 26.9 million yuan, raising stake in it to 56.2 percent after transaction
* Can confirm it is considering potential deal in relation to investment in Euroset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)