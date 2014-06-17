Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH, June 17 Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe said on Monday it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom , urging its shareholders to accept the offer.
Major shareholders have already approved the offer price, telecoms firm Swisscom said in a separate statement.
Swisscom, which is keen to gain control of PubliGroupe's online directory platforms, had previously offered 200 Swiss francs per share.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)