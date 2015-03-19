BRUSSELS, March 19 France, Germany, Italy and
Poland called on the European Commission on Thursday to change
tax rules for ebooks to reverse a court ruling that barred
states giving sales tax discounts on electronic books in the way
they do for paper publications.
Two weeks ago EU judges ruled that France and Luxembourg
could not set rates of value-added tax (VAT) on ebooks that were
below their general level on goods and services. Only paper
books were on a list of products on which the EU allows
governments to choose lower than normal rates of VAT, the judges
said.
In a statement distributed by the French government, four of
the five most populous states in the bloc said they wanted the
EU executive to include in a plan to promote the "digital
economy" legislation permitting a reduced rate of VAT on ebooks.
"Ministers call on the Commission to end discrimination
against digital books," the joint statement read. "The essence
of a book is the work itself, not the means of accessing it, and
the tax applied should be technologically neutral."
Typical standard rates of VAT in the EU's 28 states are
between 18 and 25 percent but most also charge a reduced rate of
VAT on paper books, typically of between zero and 10 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Greg Mahlich)