Sept 1 China's Puda Coal confirmed allegations that its Chairman, Ming Zhao, transferred ownership of its majority-owned Chinese unit to himself in September 2009 without seeking a formal shareholders' approval.

On Apr. 8 2011, an online article had alleged that Ming Zhao engaged in a number of undisclosed transactions involving the ownership of Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co Ltd, the company's operating subsidiary in China.

He arranged for the transfer of 90 percent of Shanxi Coal shares to himself in September 2009, according to a company filing.

Puda Coal said the probe found that Chief Executive Liping Zhu was aware of the transactions, which were authorised by Yao Zhao, the chairman's brother.

Yao Zhao is also the legal representative of Shanxi Putai Resources Limited, another unit of Puda Coal.

The audit committee further found that Ming Zhao had signed various documents to further transfer 49 percent of the ownership of Shanxi Coal to CITIC in or around July 2010.

The company said Ming Zhao and another company employee Wei Zhang signed deals pledging their 51 percent stake in Shanxi coal to CITIC in July 2010.

On July 12, Puda's auditor, Moore Stephens, had resigned and warned that audit reports for fiscal years 2009 and 2010 should no longer be relied upon in relation to the alleged illegal transactions. [ID: nL3E7IC3J9] (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)