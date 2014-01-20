BRIEF-United Bank of India to consider proposal for equity allotment to central govt
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
Jan 20 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says Deputy Head and CFO Liu Xinyi tenders his resignation, has no disagreement with the board
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xam26v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.