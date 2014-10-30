BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
Oct 30 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 16.7 percent y/y at 34.8 billion yuan (5.69 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tSBJNn
(1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan)
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis