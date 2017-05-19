Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday:
SANTIAGO May 19 Chilean retailer Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday that its planned acquisition by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped.
"Ten months having passed since the announcement of the agreement, a series of geopolitical and economic changes in the countries and markets in which both parties operate have occurred, which brought this termination about," the company said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft)
* Teladoc to acquire Best Doctors to provide a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery platform
June 19 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors: