BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
NEW YORK Oct 15 Puerto Rico will do everything necessary to honor all its debt commitments, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a conference call with investors on Tuesday.
Padilla said that meeting Puerto Rico's debt obligations was a "moral" responsibility, and he stressed that Puerto Rico's constitution guaranteed bond hold payments before other government obligations.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.