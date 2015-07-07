(Corrects paragraph 1 to show comments on federal bankruptcy
law were from one judge in a concurring opinion, not full
three-judge panel; corrects paragraph 2 attribution to one
judge)
July 6 A U.S. appeals court affirmed a lower
court decision to strike down Puerto Rican legislation aimed at
granting local municipalities the right to enter bankruptcy, but
one judge in a concurring opinion said excluding the U.S.
territory's public entities from a federal bankruptcy law was
unconstitutional.
"Besides being irrational and arbitrary, the exclusion of
Puerto Rico's power to authorize its municipalities to request
federal bankruptcy relief should be re examined in light of more
recent rational-basis review case law," Judge Juan Torruella
said in a concurring opinion attached to the ruling.
(Reportin by Edward Krudy; Editing by Nick Macfie)