Sept 4 Puerto Rico's Coco Beach Golf & Country
Club has tapped a debt reserve fund for $122,235 that has not
been repaid and is in default on $26.4 million of revenue bonds
sold by the Caribbean island's tourism authority, according to a
disclosure.
The bonds, which have been repeatedly in technical default
since 2011, were issued to fund two 18-hole golf courses and
other facilities in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, under the Trump
International Golf Club name.
The latest filing with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking
Board said the resort had made an unscheduled draw from the
reserve fund on Aug. 16 "reflecting financial difficulties."
"The borrower has not reimbursed (the Puerto Rico Tourism
Development Fund) for such amount, which constituted an event of
default," Coco Beach's Executive Vice President Jorge Diaz said
in the filing.
Neither Diaz nor other finance officials were immediately
available to describe the unspecified financial difficulties or
to comment.
The revenue bonds were issued in 2011 by the development
fund on behalf of the Trump International Golf Club Puerto Rico
Project, the MSRB filing said. The filing said the next payment
to bondholders was due on Nov. 30.