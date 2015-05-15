TREASURIES-Long-dated yields slide to one-month low on Trump worries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Monday, weighed down by growing uncertainty about whether the Trump administration could deliver on its campaign promise to bolster the economy. Trump suffered a major political setback last Friday when fellow Republicans pulled their healthcare plan after years of promising to abolish former President Barack Obama's 2010 health law. Yields, which move inversely to