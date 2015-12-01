Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
NEW YORK Dec 1 Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds rallied on Tuesday to trade at their highest average price since mid-October after U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said the U.S. Commonwealth had "narrowly averted a complete default".
The average price of general obligation bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon rose to 74.672 cents on dollar in Tuesday morning trade, compared to 71.793 cents on Monday, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.