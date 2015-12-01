(Adds quote, updates market activity)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK Dec 1 Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds rallied on Tuesday to trade at their highest average price since mid-October after U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said the U.S. Commonwealth had "narrowly averted a complete default."

Following Blumenthal's statement, Puerto Rico said it made a Dec. 1 bond payment, avoiding a second default, but added that its liquidity position is severely constrained. Puerto Rico owed a $355 million payment on Tuesday.

Blumenthal's remarks, made at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, chimed with testimony from the island's governor, who said the government would claw back revenues from some bonds in order to repay constitutionally protected debt.

"It was a kind of an odd situation," said Western Asset fund manager Robert Amodeo, who was monitoring the testimony remotely. "All of a sudden Blumenthal said they avoided a full default today, and that was startling."

The average price of general obligation bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon rose to 74.729 cents on the dollar compared to 71.793 cents on Monday, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)