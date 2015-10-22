CHICAGO Oct 22 Yields on Puerto Rico general obligation bonds climbed as much as 40 basis points to 11.84 percent on Thursday from 11.44 percent in secondary market trading on Wednesday as the financially struggling commonwealth sought help from the U.S. government.

The yields rose as $56.6 million of the 2035 bonds carrying an 8 percent coupon traded at lower prices on Wednesday, according to trading data posted by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)