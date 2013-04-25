BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
April 25 Puerto Rico's new governor on Thursday proposed a $750 million annual budget increase to $9.835 billion for the Caribbean island, whose tepid economic recovery from a six-year recession is showing signs of sputtering.
In presenting his first budget plan, awaited by anxious investors in America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla called for new revenue initiatives and $200 million of deficit financing.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.