May 6 Puerto Rico business groups and some municipal governments are teaming up against a proposed $1 billion overhaul of a sales and use tax that is a key component of a budget proposal meant to cut a large deficit in the debt-ridden economy.

Puerto Rico's debt is one of the riskier alternatives in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market. Rated just one step above junk by major agencies, its bonds pay by far the highest returns among the largest issuers.

Anxious investors hope the new $9.8 billion budget plan, the first presented by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, will set a much-needed path toward closing a decade-year-old deficit, restore investors' confidence and help push down the high cost of funding. The budget has to become law by June 30.

But the unusual alliance between business leaders and some mayors is up in arms against the backbone of the new budget - a plan to extend the tax on business-to-business sales that were so far exempt, while reducing the rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent.

The protest can bring some changes to the final budget or, worse, have an impact on the actual deficit that the government hopes to shrink to $200 million for fiscal 2014.

The governor has been holding one-on-one meetings with mayors to try to allay concerns, but the New Progressive Party Mayors Federation remains opposed, saying the changes to the sale and use tax would hit the middle class hard. The organization also questioned whether the government would meet its revenue targets.

"I am anticipating problems with this measure. At a minimum, many changes," Senate Treasury Committee Chairman Jose Nadal Power, of Garcia Padilla's pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party, told the newspaper El Voce on Friday.

Small and large businesses fear the larger tax base will translate into an inflationary spike and a drag for an economy already expected to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2013.

Mayors fear that under the new plan the share of the tax they receive will be reduced to 1 percent from the current 1.5 percent and their budgets risk shouldering the rate cut if it will not be offset by the wider base.

"This is a strong blow to Puerto Rican businesses, particularly small and mid-sized operations that will be forced to pass this increased cost on to the consumer," said Puerto Rico Products Association President Manuel Cidre.

The expected revenue increase in the sales tax - seen climbing from a projected $552 million this year to 1.6 billion next year - is projected to provide half of the additional $2 billion rise in revenue in the next year's budget.

Christopher Mier, managing director at Loop Capital in Chicago, said there is a risk that the extension will fail to offset the cut in the rate, eventually causing a decline in revenue.

"With Puerto Rico's history of low tax compliance, the question of how well the taxes will be collected across a broader spectrum of goods and services is clearly a concern," Mier said.

Garcia Padilla defends the move by saying all he asking for is that every sector of society pay a fair share.

"We have one of the most unequal societies in the world, so that means that those who have more, have to contribute more so that those who have less, can contribute less," Garcia Padilla said on Friday, noting the sale and use rate reduction would be a boon for Puerto Rico consumers.

But business leaders say that the costs will be passed along to final consumers, hurting economic growth.

"Even if a business can shoulder it, there is no doubt that these increased costs will have a cascade effect on prices, increasing prices for consumers already struggling under other cost-of-living hikes," said Chamber of Commerce President Pablo Figueroa.

The Puerto Rico Government Development Bank's Economic Activity Index has been in retreat since December 2012, after posting positive but extremely mild year-over-year gains for a complete year since December 2011.

That month was the first time the index rose since 2006, when Puerto Rico first fell into its long and deep recession. In December 2012 it fell year-on-year 1.3 percent, followed by a 1.8 percent drop in January and a 3.1 percent drop in February, the most recent month reported.

The island's construction industry would be particularly hard hit because building contractors would be required to pay the sale and use tax on every service they subcontract, according to Engineers & Surveyors Association President Angel Gonzalez Carrasquillo.

"We have made it hell to produce in Puerto Rico," said economist Elias Gutierrez, director of the University of Puerto Rico Graduate School of Planning. "We are all going to wind up paying for this."