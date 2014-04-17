Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN JUAN, April 17 Puerto Rican salsa music singer Jose Luis "Cheo" Feliciano was killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico early Thursday morning, according to local media reports.
He was 78.
He died shortly after 4 a.m. when his Jaguar hit an electricity pole in San Juan, according to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia.
The musician, who was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, performed with top Latin artists before joining the Fania Records' All-Stars. He was honored with the Latin Grammy Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. (Writing by David Adams, Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)