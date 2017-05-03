May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation
bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S.
territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
Bonds due in 2035 with an 8 percent coupon traded at 67
cents on the dollar, up from a high of nearly 65 cents on
Tuesday, according to Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
trading data.
Puerto Rico filed under Title III of the PROMESA law, which
allows an in-court debt restructuring process akin to U.S.
bankruptcy protection. The case was filed in U.S. District Court
in Puerto Rico.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)