NEW YORK May 30 A federal judge on Tuesday
ordered a trustee for Puerto Rico’s so-called COFINA bonds not
to distribute a $16 million payment due on Thursday as various
creditor groups litigate competing claims over the money.
Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing Puerto Rico’s
massive bankruptcy, made the ruling from the bench at a hearing
in her Manhattan courtroom. COFINA debt, backed by Puerto Rico’s
sales tax revenue, is the subject of competing claims between
senior and junior holders of the bonds, as well as holders of
the U.S. territory’s general obligation bonds.
