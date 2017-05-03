May 3 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello told reporters on Wednesday he has requested that the U.S. territory's federal financial oversight board commence a Title III proceeding under last year's Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA.

Title III is an in-court debt restructuring process akin to U.S. Bankruptcy. Rossello's remarks come a day after several major creditors sued his government over defaults on the island's $70 billion in debt. (Reporting by A Contributor in San Juan; Writing by Nick Brown)