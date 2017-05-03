French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 3 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello told reporters on Wednesday he has requested that the U.S. territory's federal financial oversight board commence a Title III proceeding under last year's Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA.
Title III is an in-court debt restructuring process akin to U.S. Bankruptcy. Rossello's remarks come a day after several major creditors sued his government over defaults on the island's $70 billion in debt. (Reporting by A Contributor in San Juan; Writing by Nick Brown)
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.