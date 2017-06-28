BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 28 The chief mediator in Puerto Rico’s massive bankruptcy set an initial meeting with the U.S. territory and its creditors for July 12, saying it would be introductory, rather than substantive.
Federal Judge Barbara Houser, speaking at a court hearing in San Juan on Wednesday, said this meeting, to be held in New York, would be mandatory for Puerto Rico’s stakeholders, though mediation itself will be voluntary. (Reporting by Nick Brown)
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday said it is still discussing a debt restructuring with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, and could be persuaded to support a proposed deal it had previously rejected, with some changes.