June 28 The chief mediator in Puerto Rico’s massive bankruptcy set an initial meeting with the U.S. territory and its creditors for July 12, saying it would be introductory, rather than substantive.

Federal Judge Barbara Houser, speaking at a court hearing in San Juan on Wednesday, said this meeting, to be held in New York, would be mandatory for Puerto Rico’s stakeholders, though mediation itself will be voluntary. (Reporting by Nick Brown)