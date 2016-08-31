Aug 31 U.S. government officials and legislative
leaders have selected the seven-member board that will oversee
the financial restructuring in Puerto Rico, a Democratic
congressional aide said on Wednesday.
The panel, chosen by a combination of House Speaker Paul
Ryan, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the Obama
administration, will include Republicans Carlos Garcia, Andrew
Biggs, David Skeel and Jose Carrion III, and Democrats Arthur
Gonzalez, Jose Ramon Gonzalez and Anna Matosantos, the aide told
Reuters.
The aide spoke on condition of anonymity.
The board was created under the federal law known as
PROMESA, passed earlier this year, which will bring Puerto
Rico's finances under federal oversight and give it the
authority to restructure some of its $70 billion in debt.
The island is mired in economic crisis, facing a 45 poverty
rate and rampant outmigation.
Garcia is former chairman of Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank, while Arthur Gonzalez is a former federal
bankruptcy judge who oversaw the Chapter 11 case of Chrysler.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell. Additional reporting and writing
by Nick Brown, editing by W Simon)