NEW YORK, Sept 23 Puerto Rico's newly created
federal oversight board, charged with helping the U.S.
commonwealth navigate through a crushing $70 billion debt
burden, announced it will hold its first meeting in New York
City on Sept. 30.
The seven-member board, created by the U.S. Congress in part
to stave off a massive default and help the Puerto Rican
government renegotiate its debt obligations, is scheduled to
meet at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), when it will elect a
chairperson, the board said in a statement on Friday.
The board also said it will formally request from Puerto
Rico's governor the submission of a fiscal turnaround plan,
which is a key requirement of the federal Puerto Rico rescue law
that created the board, known as PROMESA.
The turnaround plan must ultimately be approved by the
board, which has broad powers to approve the island's budgets
and facilitate debt restructuring talks.
The board is comprised of four Republicans, including former
Puerto Rico Government Development Bank Chairman Carlos Garcia
and bankruptcy expert David Skeel, a professor at the University
of Pennsylvania Law School; and three Democrats, including
former New York bankruptcy judge Arthur Gonzalez.
The scheduling of the meeting comes on the heels of a
briefing on Thursday in Washington with U.S. Treasury Department
officials, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The board was given an overview of Puerto Rico's economic
situation, the person said.
In its statement on Friday, the board said it expects to
hold another meeting in mid-October and another in mid-November
in Puerto Rico.
Along with its $70 billion in debt, Puerto Rico is
struggling with a 45 percent poverty rate, nearly insolvent
pensions and healthcare systems, and a dwindling population as
locals flock to the contiguous United States.
