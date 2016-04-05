April 5 Creditors holding Puerto Rican General Obligation bonds on Tuesday criticized efforts by the island's governor for proposing local legislation to halt debt payments, saying they were prepared to negotiate a restructuring deal.

Bondholders represented by law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison issued the statement ahead of an expected vote by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives on a bill that would let Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla declare a debt moratorium.

(Reporting By Nick Brown in San Juan)