WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Tuesday offered his support for legislation moving through Congress that would help Puerto Rico restructure $70 billion in debt but added that he is considering offering changes to that measure.

Asked by reporters whether he would support a bill approved last week by the House of Representatives that would establish a federal oversight board for the island-territory, Hatch said, "I think I'm going to have to but I don't think it's the solution."

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)