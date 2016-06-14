Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Tuesday offered his support for legislation moving through Congress that would help Puerto Rico restructure $70 billion in debt but added that he is considering offering changes to that measure.
Asked by reporters whether he would support a bill approved last week by the House of Representatives that would establish a federal oversight board for the island-territory, Hatch said, "I think I'm going to have to but I don't think it's the solution."
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.