BRIEF-Vanguard Natural becomes to file for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Tuesday said amendments were necessary to a Puerto Rico debt bill that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said would be voted on by next week.
Reid, speaking to reporters, said changes were needed to the federal board overseeing the restructuring of Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt under the bill, but he did not say whether Democrats would be successful in making any changes.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Nephrogenex Inc - On February 1, 2017, company and Medpace, Inc. entered into a plan support agreement-SEC filing
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.