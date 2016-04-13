(Recasts; adds lawmaker quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, April 12 Leading Republicans on
Tuesday outlined a plan to help Puerto Rico shed crippling debt
and accused investor-allied groups of misleading lawmakers about
the proposal.
The rescue would steer creditors and holders of Puerto Rico
bonds toward a new, independent board that would seek a fair way
to write down an estimated $70 billion in debt.
Banks, mutual funds, hedge funds and Puerto Rico citizens
all hold paper issued by 18 entities on the U.S. commonwealth
and many of those investors, if not all, would face a loss.
Lawmakers in Congress are being lobbied - and attacked - by
investor groups that are trying to protect their bottom lines.
"They are deceitful," said Rep. Rob Bishop, a Utah
Republican who leads the House Natural Resources Committee.
Bishop said accusations likening the Puerto Rico rescue plan
to a government bailout were "crap," and the plan had the virtue
of "protecting taxpayers and not spending government money."
The rescue plan does, however, adopt some principles of
bankruptcy law and that makes it controversial.
Investors could be forced into a settlement over the
objections of holdout bondholders under certain circumstances,
according to a draft of the bill.
Some lawmakers said allowing Puerto Rico to modify its bonds
could mean chaos for municipal markets.
"If they can do it for Puerto Rico, they can do it for every
other state," Rep. Tom McClintock said of the damage that the
rescue bill would do.
McClintock, a California Republican, said he was "very
concerned" about the plan after a half-hour meeting Tuesday
afternoon of Republicans on the Natural Resources panel.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that he
supported Bishop's effort because it "holds the right people
accountable for the crisis (and) shrinks the size of
government."
Ryan also said he liked the idea of an independent board
settling investor disputes, adding that legislation passed last
week to halt payments on Puerto Rico's debt was "troubling."
The Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative
lawmakers, said in a statement it was still reviewing the bill,
but "we are encouraged that there appear to be some
improvements."
Ryan will need the votes of many fiscally-conservative
Republicans - and as is seen likely, some Democrats - if he is
to get the rescue package through the House of Representatives.
The plan will face a test on Wednesday when the Natural
Resources panel begins to amend the plan during a law-writing
session known as a "mark up."
An aide to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said her
office was still reviewing the legislation.
