(Adds analyst comment)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON May 18 Long-awaited legislation will
be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday
to address Puerto Rico's deepening debt crisis, according to the
chairman of a committee overseeing the territory.
Speaking to reporters, House Natural Resources Committee
Chairman Rob Bishop said, "There will be a bill today," but
added that decisions still must be made on how to appoint
members of a board that would oversee the restructuring of
Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt.
"Congress has very little appetite to actually pick any sort
of winners or losers or to propose any real policy conditions
here. All they really want to do is pass off the decisions about
what gets done to a control board and do so with a view that the
control board has the tools to do the job correctly," said
Height Securities analyst Daniel Hanson.
Backers of legislation hope Congress finishes a bill that
President Barack Obama could accept before July 1, when the
island-territory faces a $1.9 billion debt payment.
It already has missed a May 1 debt payment of around $400
million to the Government Development Bank. On Wednesday, Puerto
Rican Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla declared a state of
emergency at the U.S. territory's highway authority and directed
that revenues be dedicated to operations and not debt payments.
In addition, Puerto Rico is reeling from a Zika virus
outbreak that is hurting its tourism industry, while more
residents relocate to the U.S. mainland, further hurting the
economy.
Bishop said the new bill closely resembles the previous
version, which stalled in committee and was criticized by some
Republican senators as lacking adequate protections for some
creditors.
He said the new bill still includes provisions that could
allow Puerto Rico to cut repayments to creditors without their
consent, known as a cramdown.
Bishop, a Republican, hesitated to say whether the
Democratic Obama White House has signed off on the intended
bill.
"We are moving forward, there is a deal," Bishop said to
reporters. But he said that the process for making board
appointments was unresolved.
"There will be a solution that I think (the Obama
administration) will find profitable," Bishop said.
It was unclear when the HNRC would debate and vote on the
legislation.
Bishop said amendments to his bill will be allowed to be
debated both in committee and during debate in the full House.
"Nobody is happy with the bill because so many different
people are being asked to compromise on so many different
things," said Hanson.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; Additional reporting
by Daniel Bases in New York.; Editing by David Gregorio and
Diane Craft)