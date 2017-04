WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he applauded a new House bill to help Puerto Rico deal with its $70 billion in debt.

"I applaud Rep. Duffy for introducing H.R. 4900, which holds the right people accountable for the crisis, shrinks the size of government, and authorizes an independent board to help get Puerto Rico on a path to fiscal health," Ryan said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)