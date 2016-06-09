(Repeats with no change)

WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed legislation to help Puerto Rico deal with $70 billion in debt by creating a federal oversight board that would work with investors.

By a bipartisan vote of 297-127, the House passed the measure that is supported by the Obama administration. It now goes to the Senate for consideration. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)